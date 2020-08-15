One Flown to Area Trauma Center After Serious Single Vehicle Collision in Great Mills

On Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 7:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Flat Iron Road and Ryan Lane in Great Mills, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one subject trapped and unresponsive.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Toyota Tundra off the roadway and into a tree, with the single adult male occupant trapped and semi-conscious.

Firefighters from Valley Lee extricated the victim in approximately 10 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The operator of the pickup truck told police the vehicle was having mechanical issues prior to the crash, when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and struck the tree.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

