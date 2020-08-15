St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating 21-Year-old Female Shot in Lexington Park

On Friday, August 14, 2020, at approximately 9:00 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the 22000 block of Oxford Court in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 21-year-old female with a single gunshot wound to her right shoulder. Medical personnel reported there was no exit wound.

The victim stated she was cleaning a .22 caliber firearm when the shooting occured.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.