One Injured After Single Vehicle Collision in California

On Sunday, August 16, 2020, at approximately 5:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and First Colony Boulevard in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the median.

The operator of the vehicle told police he was travelling Northbound on Three Notch Road when he attempted to turn onto First Colony Boulevard when he lost control of the vehicle because he was going too fast.

The single occupant was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Maryland State Highway Administration responded to the scene due to traffic lights being out, along with damaged crosswalk signal and signs.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled the crash.

