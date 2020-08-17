Noise Advisory – Supersonic Flights Scheduled in Atlantic Warning Area August 17, 2020

Residents of communities along the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware coastline are advised that potential sonic boom generating events are scheduled to take place on Monday, August 17, 2020 between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. within the Test Track in the Atlantic Warning Area located east of the Delmarva Peninsula over the Atlantic Ocean.

These events could produce a single loud booming noise per flight event that may be heard by nearby residents.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028.