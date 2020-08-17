Three Injured After Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Sunday, August 16, 2020, at approximately 2:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Toyota of Southern Maryland on Three Notch Road and National Circle in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one vehicle possibly overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles across all Northbound lanes of Three Notch Road with multiple victims on the median and sidewalk.

Firefighters reported three adults and one child with injuries, with one victim being a trauma patient.

Two victims were transported to an area hospital with injuries reported to be non-life-threatening. One victim was transported to an area trauma center with unknown injuries, and an unknown number of patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled the crash investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

