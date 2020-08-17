Governor Hogan Announces 2020 Maryland Charity Campaign Vice Chairs

Governor Larry Hogan announced the 2020 Maryland Charity Campaign (MCC) vice chairs: Jimmy Rhee, Special Secretary of Small, Minority, & Women Business Affairs, and Mary Beth Tung, Esq., Ph.D., Director of the Maryland Energy Administration. The MCC is the State of Maryland’s workplace giving program, offering state employees and retirees an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors by donating to nearly 1,000 eligible charities.

Governor Hogan will once again chair the MCC with Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford and the vice chairs, who have demonstrated a passion and commitment for the programs and services provided by Maryland nonprofits.

“Special Secretary Rhee and Director Tung have demonstrated deep personal commitments to nonprofits, making them ideal vice chairs to lead this year’s Maryland Charity Campaign,” said Governor Hogan. “As we continue to face the most daunting public health and economic challenges of our lifetime, this campaign is a powerful way to stand together and give to the organizations that serve Marylanders in need.”



State employees may donate to a participating charity vetted by the Maryland Office of the Secretary of State through payroll deduction.

Last year, nearly 10,000 state employees and retirees gave more than $2.5 million to Maryland charities. “The Maryland Charity Campaign is one of the most important activities of the Office of the Secretary of State,” said Maryland Secretary of State John Wobensmith. “It is humbling to realize the work of our office and the generosity of our fellow state employees’ help to relieve the pain and suffering of nearly every societal ill. Knowing that your hard-earned dollars are going to a reputable charity is vitally important. Because every charity in the MCC campaign is vetted by our office, state employees and retirees can rest assured that their dollars will be well spent on the causes that matter most to them.”

Marylanders across the state donate $5.3 billion annually to charitable organizations. These contributions have never been more important than in 2020, as a record number of nonprofits across the country are reporting significant financial losses. Nationally, charities are reporting an increased demand in services though they have less available funds and are in the process of staff furloughs.

“I am honored to serve with Dr. Tung as vice chair of this year’s campaign,” said Secretary Rhee. “Thanks to these charities, suffering is mitigated, and hope is restored. I am proud to work with my fellow state employees for this worthy cause.”

“I am honored and excited to undertake this endeavor with Secretary Rhee to support Maryland charities and to shine a light on those who unite us as Marylanders,” said Dr. Tung. “The Maryland Energy Administration currently partners with many nonprofits, and we are grateful for this opportunity to supercharge these incredible groups making a difference in our communities.”

This year’s campaign begins Oct. 5 and ends Dec. 14. The platform will remain open until midnight Dec. 31 for online donations.