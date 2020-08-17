Velma B. Quade

Velma was born on September 17, 1923, in Rich Square, NC to William Joseph Purvis, Sr. and Sadie Lee Purvis (Benton).

She moved to Chaptico, MD with her family, who owned and operated a general store. She graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1938.

After working for a number of years in St. Mary’s County for the telephone company and Burchoil Company, she and her husband, William Leo Quade, owned and operated a Gulf Service Station in Leonardtown, MD and later, the Quade Tire Company in Helen, MD for many years.

She was a fiercely independent and self-sufficient individual; a woman ahead of her time.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Leo Quade, her brother, William Joseph Purvis, Jr. and his wife, Phyllis. She is survived by her niece, Elin A. Sonntag (Purvis) and her husband Arthur of Flippin, AK, as well as her nephew, William Joseph Purvis, III and his wife, Doris Purvis (Edelen) of Naples, FL.

Family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a funeral service celebrated at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Donations in Velma’s name may be made to The Humane Society of Calvert County, 2210 Dalrymple Rd, Sunderland, MD 20689.

