William Richard “Dick” Bryant went home to be with the LORD on August 11, 2020, from his earthly home of 35 years in Prince Frederick, Maryland. He was born in Annapolis, Maryland, on April 4, 1943, the youngest son of William G. and Ellen (Evans) Bryant. Dick served his country in the Signal Corps of the U. S. Army, with one-year in Vietnam, and supported his family as an un-degreed Electronics Engineer. At the time of his death, he was an elder of Family Baptist Church and a member of the National Rifle Association. Dick was a man of many interests – antique/flea market-shopping, beekeeping, gardening, hunting and fishing, cabin-building, banjo-picking, tool-collecting, and tinkering with various experiments, such as vegetable fermentation.

Mr. Bryant was predeceased by both his parents and both his brothers, Barry and David Bryant. He is survived by Carole, his wife of 54 years, and children, Anna Cox and husband Michael, Gordon Bryant and wife Crystal, and Joy Sleeper and husband Chuck.

There are 24 grandchildren who call him “Pappy”: grandchildren: Rosalind (Cox) Atkinson and husband Billy, Zachary Cox, Tanner Cox and wife Annabelle, Kaitlyn (Cox) Eberly and husband Jason, Hosanna Cox, Scott Sleeper, Josiah Cox, Laura Cox, Makayla Sleeper, Caleb Cox, Benjamin Bryant, Cheryl Cox, Laura Bryant, Timothy Bryant, Tobias Cox, Ezra Cox, James Bryant, Olivia Cox, Elise Cox, Joshua Bryant, Daisy Cox, Grace Bryant, John Bryant, and Samuel Bryant.

He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren: Daniel Atkinson, Reuben Atkinson, Owen Eberly, Thomas Atkinson, Virginia Eberly, Nathan Atkinson, and Gabriel Cox.

First Baptist Church of Calvert County, Prince Frederick, will host home-going services for “Dick” Bryant on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM, with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, conducted by Rausch Funeral Home, Port Republic. Interment will follow on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 1:00 PM, at the H. C. Dodson Cemetery, Sutherlin, Virginia, and conducted by Swicegood-Barker Funeral Home, Danville, Virginia.

Rather than sending flowers, please send donations to the missions programs of either Chesapeake Mennonite Church (40545 Parsons Mill Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650), Family Baptist Church (P. O. Box 1782, Prince Frederick, MD 20678), or First Baptist Church (P. O. Box 778, Prince Frederick, MD 20678). THANK YOU !