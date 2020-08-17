Madolynn Keil Jones, 34, of Owings passed away August 12, 2020. She was born April 9, 1986 in Prince Frederick to Cheryl (Hansen) and David Herbert Jones. Madolynn grew up in Owings and graduated from Northern High School where she was an honor roll student and graduated a year early.

She also played the flute in the Northern High School marching band. She later attended and graduated from Anne Arundel Community College, Magna Cum Laude and worked as a counselor helping others overcome addiction. Madolynn was very musically inclined, she loved playing the flute and guitar and had the ability to read music. She also enjoyed beekeeping with her family and spending time with her best friend Lydia Weaver.

Madolynn is survived by her father David Herbert Jones, sister Delia Ann Jones, aunts Norah Hansen, Mary Etta Rice, and Diane Jones, as well as numerous cousins and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her mother Cheryl Hansen and uncles Robert Jones and Fred Hansen.