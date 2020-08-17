Marley Jean Boynton, 48, of Churchton, passed away Sunday, August 9 at her home. She was born on March 21, 1972 in Cheverly to Sandra Catherine Hayden and Michael Francis McGarry. Marley was raised in Bladensburg, where she attended Catholic schools. She married Rodney Edward Boynton on November 1, 2013, and they have called Churchton home for many years. Marley was employed as a bartender at the Swamp Circle Saloon and Captain’s Corner, and was a wonderful homemaker, wife, and mother.

Marley is survived by her husband, Rodney, her son Hayden Michael Boynton, her mother, Sandra Hayden, sisters Margie Drapeau and Marcella Reeves, and a brother John Ryan. She was preceded in death by her father, Michael McGarry.