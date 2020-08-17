Linda Faye Reamy, 68, of Prince Frederick passed away August 11, 2020. She was born February 8, 1952 in Beulaville, NC to James and Mary (Marley) Brinkley. Linda grew up in Chinquapin, NC and attended Duplin County schools. She married William Joseph Reamy on October 16, 1974 and they lived in Brentwood before moving to Prince Frederick in 1984. Linda was employed as a hairdresser at Sherries Hair Center in Lanham and later Hair to Toe in Prince Frederick for many years, before retiring in 1998. She was an active member of Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, where she served as past secretary and other administrative offices. When Linda was younger, she very much enjoyed shag dancing and more recently enjoyed going to the beach, playing Keno at the Cork Bar in Ocean City, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her husband William “Joey” Reamy of Prince Frederick, daughters Joette “Jodi” Pusey and her husband John of St. Leonard and Rebecca “Becki” Deale and her husband Jason of Prince Frederick, and grandchildren Joseph, Jillian, and Jacob Pusey and Collin and Brady Deale. She is also survived by siblings Susan Hall and her husband Tom, James Brinkley, and Pam Wood and her husband Bill, her “heart sister” Donna Frostbutter and her husband Gary and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.