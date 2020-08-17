Willie Matthew Coates, III, 21 of Lexington Park, MD suddenly passed away on August 2, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1998 in Prince Frederick, MD to the late Lashonda Harrod Coates and Willie M. Coates, Jr. Willie was very mature for his age and a hard working man with a good work ethic. He was employed by Granados Automotive in Lusby and loved his job.

Willie had a contagious laugh and a heart of gold, and a very warped sense of humor, which he attributes to his father. He loved his family and playing with his younger relative.

He didn’t want any children, but loved playing with other peoples kids. His car was his baby and he was very proud of it. He will be remembered for always saying, “That’s not my problem”.

Willie is survived by his father, Willie M. Coates, Jr. and his wife Jill, sisters Mea Coates and Michelle Caputo and brothers Dallas Harvey, Jr. and Devon Lee. Grandson of Alice Harrod, nephew of Carrie Jones and her husband Raymond, and Lateashia Harrod, he is also survived by his cousins : Vincent Jones, Briana Jones, Daniel Jones, Riva Kirk and Marshay Gorman.

Visitation and services to be determined