Police Requesting Assistance Identifying Suspect Breaking into Vehicles at J&M Service Center in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a motor vehicle burglary investigation. During the overnight hours of Saturday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, the suspect broke into several vehicles at the J&M Service Center in Lexington Park.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Nicholas Hill at 301-475-4200, ext. 78078 or email nicholas.hill@stmarysmd.com. Case # 48333-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

