Longtime Broadcaster Julie Wright Named Media Relations Division Director for Prince George’s County Police

Prince George’s County Interim Police Chief Hector Velez is pleased to announce the hiring of Julie Wright as the new director of the Media Relations Division.

Ms. Wright is a popular Emmy Award winning traffic anchor and television host. Many will recognize her from her 20-plus year broadcasting career in Washington, DC. She is best known for her time as a member of the FOX 5 morning show and The Donnie Simpson Show on WPGC-FM. During her career, she has also worked at WTOP-FM and most recently at WJLA.

“It is a great honor to have Julie join the Prince George’s County Police Department. We have watched her for years on TV and the bond she has established with the community is immeasurable,” said Interim Chief Velez. “Julie will bring honesty and transparency to our residents and members of the media. I look forward to watching her continue to strengthen our communication with the community.”

“I am beyond grateful to Interim Chief Velez for the opportunity to join the Prince George’s County Police Department,” said Ms. Wright. “For over two decades I have considered the residents of Prince George’s County to be my friends. I look forward to building upon that relationship as I write the next chapter in my career.”

Ms. Wright begins her new role immediately.

