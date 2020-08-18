Maryland State Police Virtual Open House Trooper Flight Paramedic Recruitment

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command Recruiting Staff will host a virtual open house for motivated and qualified paramedics seeking to join our team.

On September 8th from 5 to 6:30 p.m., interested paramedics will have an opportunity to get a glimpse into the everyday life of a Trooper Flight Paramedic. Tuning in to this virtual open house will provide a look into the operations and training to be a part of our team. Our newest Rescue Technicians will provide an insight into their experiences since joining the Command. You will have an opportunity to ask operational and training-related questions at the end of the presentation.

This virtual open house is for practicing (National Registered and/or Maryland-certified) paramedics who have a desire to advance their career horizons.

For more information, please email msp.medics@maryland.gov with “Open House” in the subject line. In the body of the email, include your paramedic certification number, jurisdiction and brief biographical information.

Space is limited on the call, so submit your application early. The 25 best-qualified individuals will be chosen for the first open house with more opportunities to follow in the future.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command operates a fleet of 10 AW-139 helicopters from seven bases throughout the State on a 24/7/365 basis. The Command has served Maryland’s citizens since 1970 through medevac, law enforcement, search & rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment missions. The success of rescues performed by the Aviation Command depends a great deal on the cooperative partnerships with local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies, as well as the United States Coast Guard.

For more information, visit mdsp.maryland.gov or email msp.medics@maryland.gov

