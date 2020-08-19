Emergency Services Launches Text-to-911 Messaging

The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services has launched the Text-to-911 emergency notification system. Available statewide, this service provides an additional way for residents to reach emergency services.

Text-to-911 messaging may be used by those who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, or have a speech disability. Additionally, the service can be used by people who may be in situations where it is unsafe to place a voice call or are experiencing a medical emergency and are unable to speak.

To use the service, enter 911 in the “to” line of a text message, include a brief message describing your location, the emergency and type of service needed, and hit send. 911 dispatchers will respond and gather additional information as needed and dispatch appropriate emergency responders.

Emergency Services Director Stephen Walker said, “Text-to-911 is supported by AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon and is another invaluable tool we can use to provide the safest, most efficient response to emergencies in St. Mary’s County.”

For more information, contact the Department of Emergency Services at 301-475-4200, ext. 2110 or visit the Emergency Services webpage.