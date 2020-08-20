EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity of Man who Urinated Inside California Liquor Store

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a vandalism investigation.

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at approximately 8:00 a.m., the suspect entered HV Liquors in San Souci Plaza in California. The suspect then went to the back of the store and urinated on over $200 worth of alcoholic beverages.

The establishment had to throw away a few hundred dollars of product and spend an additional few hundred dollars on cleaning and sanitizing.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Matthew Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78005 or email matthew.beyer@stmarysmd.com. Case # 50009-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>