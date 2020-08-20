Police Looking to Charge Great Mills Man who Continues to be Released Again and Again after Multiple Arrests

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Michael Tyree Mitchell, 37, of Great Mills, stole a bicycle valued at $600.00 from the sidewalk in front of Target located at First Colony Way, in California.

The stolen bicycle was parked on the sidewalk at 7:30 p.m., and discovered stolen at 7:50 p.m..

Michael Tyree Mitchell was identified by Sgt Ruest of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, #204 through video surveillance showing the Defendant entering and exiting Target before riding away on the Victim’s bicycle heading South through the Target parking lot.

A criminal summons was issued for Michael Tyree Mitchell on Monday, August 17, 2020.

On Monday, August 17, 2020, police were called to the area of ABC Liquors where Michael Tyree Mitchell was asking customers for money in the parking lot. Mitchell then passed out on the sidewalk. Police located Mitchell on Chancellors Run Road a short time later and issued him a notice not to trespass in the Hickory Hills Shopping Center.

On Friday, June 19, 2020, Dep. Fenwick, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s Square on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported property destruction.

Police met with the owner of Southern Maryland News Net who told deputies he had video evidence of Michael Tyree Mitchell, 37, of Great Mills, intentionally damaging the victim’s vehicle by scratching the vehicle. The victim had located Mitchell behind the shopping center and confronted him about vandalizing the vehicle the night before at approximately 11:15 p.m.

The victim provided five separate videos showing the defendant taking an unknown object to the driver side and front of the vehicle, leaving a scratch down the entire side and front of the vehicle. The victim advised the damaged to the vehicle was valued at approximately $4,000.

Mitchell attempted to walk away from deputies while on scene, and when placed under arrest Mitchell provided a false name to deputies.

Located on Mitchell at the time of his arrest was a set of metal knuckles wrapped in duct tape, and a folding knife.

Mitchell was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property, Dangerous Weapon/Conceal, Obstructing and Hindering, and Fraud-Person-Identity to Avoid Prosecution.

Mitchell was originally held without bond but was released after finding him incompetent stand trial.



Michael Tyree Mitchell, 37, of Great Mills has been arrested several times before in St. Mary’s County.

On November 21, 2019, Dep. Luffey, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart on Miramar Way in California, for the reported property destruction.

The investigation determined two vehicles had been damaged (keyed) in the parking lot of Walmart. A description was provided of a suspect, and Michael Tyree Mitchell, age 37 of Lexington Park, was located nearby. Mitchell matched the suspect description and he provided deputies with a false name. Through the investigation, he was positively identified as the suspect and it was also determined Mitchell had previously been served a notice not to trespass on the Walmart property. It was also determined Mitchell had damaged other vehicles parked in nearby parking lots.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with Malicious Destruction of Property, False Statement to Peace Officer, and Trespass: Private Property.

Mitchell was found incompetent stand trial for the above charges.

Mitchell was scheduled to be it court on 7/16/20 (today) for trespassing but the charge was dropped by the State’s Attorney the day before.

On February 12, 2020, Dep. Wilhelmi, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46400 block of Lexington Village Way in Lexington Park, for the reported theft. Dep. Wilhelmi located the suspect, later identified as Michael Tyree Mitchell, age 37 of Lexington Park, in the area. It was discovered during the investigation Mitchell had previously been issued a notice not to trespass for the business, and items belonging to the business were located on Mitchell. Mitchell was arrested and charged with Theft and Trespassing.