State Fire Marshal Investigating Arson Fire at Callaway Car Wash

On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at approximately 12:50 a.m., four firefighters from Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department responded to 20835 Callaway Village Way in Callaway, for the reported outside fire.

The owner is identified as Mary Issac / Amelia’s Car Wash, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $2,000

Investigations determined the fire was intentionally, which damaged one of the car wash vacuums.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.

