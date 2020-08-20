State Fire Marshal Investigating Arson Fire at Callaway Car Wash

August 20, 2020

On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at approximately 12:50 a.m., four firefighters from Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department responded to 20835 Callaway Village Way in Callaway, for the reported outside fire.

The owner is identified as Mary Issac / Amelia’s Car Wash, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $2,000

Investigations determined the fire was intentionally, which damaged one of the car wash vacuums.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.


This entry was posted on August 20, 2020 at 1:34 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.