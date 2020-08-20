Police Investigating Pedestrian Struck in Huntingtown, Victim Transported to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries

UPDATE: On August 19, 2020 at approximately 10:25 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the intersection of MD Rt. 4 and Old Town Road in Huntingtown, MD for the report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies located a female pedestrian suffering critical injuries in the travel portion on southbound MD Rt. 4. Deputies also located a 2016 Toyota Camry that was stopped with extensive damage to the front end and windshield.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2016 Toyota, operated by Charles David Johnson Jr., 28 of Waldorf, MD, was traveling southbound on Rt. 4 when the vehicle struck a pedestrian, identified as Danyelle Patrice A. Napoleon, 36 of Capitol Heights, MD.

Napoleon was transported to Baltimore Shock Trauma via MSP Trooper 7, where she is listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported. At this time, pedestrian error appears to be the main contributing factor in this collision.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. V. Bortchevsky of the Crash Reconstruction Team at vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov or by calling the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.



On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at approximately 10:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Route 4 and Old Town Road in Huntingtown, for the motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle and one victim unconscious in the roadway.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched, and landed at Huntingtown High School where they transported the victim to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters reported no other injuries, with the operator/occupants of the striking vehicle refusing care.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Crash Reconstruction Team responded and area investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.