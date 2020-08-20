Police Investigating Double Stabbing in Waldorf, One Flown to Trauma Center

On Thursday, August 20, 2020, at approximately 4:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 1000 block of St. Ignatius Drive in Waldorf, for the reported stabbing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old male with a single stab wound to his upper body. Firefighters immediately requested a helicopter for “a stab wound to his chest.”

A short time later, firefighters reported a second victim walked up to the scene with a stab wound to her arm.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at a nearby landing zone and transported the male victim to an area trauma center.

The adult female later refused transport and was released at the scene. Medical personnel reported her wound as a small stab wound to her arm.

Police are investigating the assault.

Updates will be provided when they become available.