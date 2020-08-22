UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Triple Stabbing in Waldorf After Home Invasion

UPDATE: On Thursday, August 20 at 4:40 a.m., police responded to the 2600 block of Hamilton Place in Waldorf, for the reported home invasion and stabbing.

Police arrived on the scene to find that two male suspects broke into the apartment and stabbed three adults who were inside.

One victim was transported to a hospital and treated for injuries that were not life threatening. The other two victims were treated for injuries on the scene and refused transport.

Detectives are working on leads. This case does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online atwww.charlescountycrimesolvers.comor by using the P3Intel mobile app .

The investigation is ongoing.



On Thursday, August 20, 2020, at approximately 4:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 1000 block of St. Ignatius Drive in Waldorf, for the reported stabbing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old male with a single stab wound to his upper body. Firefighters immediately requested a helicopter for “a stab wound to his chest.”

A short time later, firefighters reported a second victim walked up to the scene with a stab wound to her arm.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at a nearby landing zone and transported the male victim to an area trauma center.

The adult female later refused transport and was released at the scene. Medical personnel reported her wound as a small stab wound to her arm.

Police are investigating the assault.

Updates will be provided when they become available.