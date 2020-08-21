St. Leonard VFD Regrets to Announce Passing of Charter Member, Past President, and Past Assistant Chief George David Anderson

The St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Charter Member, Past President, and Past Assistant Chief George David Anderson.

Serving for over 40 years, George is a Charter Member, a Founding Member, and a Life Member of the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company 7, Inc. George and his late wife Nancy Jo, along with a few other citizens in the area, began organizing and establishing this great department as far back as 1978, with letters of correspondence from George to the Calvert County Commissioners and the Calvert County Fire and Rescue Association.

After the acquisition of property and negotiating a deal to build a Fire Station in St. Leonard, George was the contact for membership applications. A small sign board was placed near the construction site, which contained information about the new Fire Station, as well as:

“Please contact George Anderson for applications: 586-0379”; his home number.

St. Leonard Volunteer Fire and Rescue broke ground in 1986, with George and then Chief Leonard “Eddie” Long, along with the Calvert County Commissioners digging with the ceremonious shovels. St. Leonard Volunteer Fire and Rescue opened its doors for operations in March of 1987, with one Ambulance and one Engine. At the ribbon cutting Ceremony, George spoke of fulfilling the need of having a Fire Station between Prince Frederick and Solomons.



George has remained active operationally and administratively, since the inception of St Leonard Volunteer Fire and Rescue. George has made a great impact on our community and the department. He has received many awards over the years for Life Saving, Top Ten Runner, Fundraising as well as several others. George was inducted into the Calvert County Fire and Rescue Association Hall of Fame in 1994, the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame in 1996, and the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame in 1997. George served as President of our department from 1982 through 1987, and again from 2010 through 2014.

In addition to holding the positions of Assistant Chief and President, George has been a part of our Board of Directors, as well as chaired or had been a part of numerous committees, been part of many apparatus replacements, prepared and assisted in annual budget process, and written and implemented department Bylaws and Standard Operating Guidelines.

At our July 2020 Business meeting with George and his family in attendance, the members proudly granted the title “President Emeritus” to George and we were able to give him an escort back to his home in Engine 72.

George, thank you for your huge impact, not only in our department but the community as well, you will truly be missed and remembered by all.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

