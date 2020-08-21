Local Artist Donates Painting to St. Clement’s Island Museum

The St. Clement’s Island Museum is honored to have been presented a donation of an exceptional oil on canvas painting entitled “Water Taxi” by award-winning artist, Nicole Stewart.

Professionally framed and measuring 30” x 24,” the painting depicts the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi with Captain Jack Russell at the helm. This piece is an iconic representation of charter boating on the Potomac River in St. Mary’s County, and Mrs. Stewart has generously offered the painting to be sold as a fundraiser for the museum.

Nicole Stewart has won numerous awards, including the prestigious Gilham Award (twice), for “best in show” in portraiture at The Art League at the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, Virginia.

Valued at $7,000, the St. Mary’s County Museum Division and Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums have been inspired to use this substantial gift as a steppingstone to a new online fundraising auction for the Friends organization.

“We are so grateful to Nicole for her generous donation during a time when all of our usual fundraising events have been canceled because of the pandemic” stated Karen Stone, Manager for the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “This would be an incredible piece of St. Mary’s County history to hang in a local business, office or home, and we hope it will help replenish the sponsorship funds lost this year” added Amber Puschinsky, the fundraising coordinator for the Friends group.

The auction, set to occur sometime soon, will feature this work of art, among other items of note. The public is encouraged to follow the St. Clement’s Island Museum on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum to keep up to date on the auction and other fun happenings at the museum.

