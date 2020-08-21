MDOT SHA Crews Continue Repairs of Crain Highway in La Plata

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is repairing a section of deteriorated shoulder along southbound US 301 (Crain Highway) in La Plata.

This section, which is south of MD 6 (Port Tobacco Road / Charles Street) was damaged during Tropical Storm Isaias.

Crews have installed temporary pavement markings to shift the southbound US 301 travel lanes to allow for the installation of a barrier wall south of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office entrance and Glen Albin Road. Crews will also close the median crossover at Glen Albin Road, restricting drivers from turning from southbound US 301 onto Glen Albin Road, and restricting turns from eastbound Glen Albin Road onto southbound US 301. Motorists will continue to have use of two southbound US 301 travel lanes and should remain alert for the changing traffic pattern.

MDOT SHA’s contractor, Maryland Environmental Service, is performing the work, which is scheduled to be complete this fall.

Customers who have questions about the roadway and safety improvement may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits as well as other driving pattern changes. Drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov