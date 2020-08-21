All 24 of Maryland’s Jurisdictions Fall Below 5% Positivity Rate Milestone, Over 1.7 Million Tests Conducted

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, for the first time, the COVID-19 positivity rate for all 24 jurisdictions in Maryland has fallen below 5%, as the statewide positivity rate continues to remain steady at 3.29%.

“We are very pleased to see that, for the first time, all 24 jurisdictions are reporting positivity rates below 5%,” said Governor Hogan. “While we are encouraged by this important milestone, this crisis is far from over. It is absolutely critical that we continue taking strong precautions to slow the spread of this deadly virus.”

Jurisdictions Falls Below 5%. Prince George’s County’s positivity rate has dropped to 4.93%—down 88% from its peak on May 2. The statewide positivity rate has been under 5% since June 25. Maryland’s seven-day average positivity rate is 3.29% today, and the daily positivity rate dropped to 3.49%. The statewide positivity rate has been under 5% since June 25. The World Health Organization recommends positivity rates remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days before moving forward with further reopenings.

Positivity Rate Among Marylanders Under 35 Remains Below 4%. Over the last several weeks, state health officials have focused on addressing rising infection rates among young people. The positivity rate among Marylanders under 35 has declined by 44.2% since July 23, to 3.79%. The positivity rate among Marylanders 35 and older is 2.97%.

Nearly 1.7 Million Tests Conducted, 19.7% of Population Tested. In total, Maryland has now conducted 1,693,571 COVID-19 tests, including 18,042 tests over the last 24 hours. 1,187,676 Marylanders have now been tested for COVID-19, representing 19.7% of the state’s population.

210 COVID-19 Testing Sites Available. Marylanders can plan to be tested at one of 210 testing sites by visiting COVIDtest.maryland.gov.

