UPDATE: Gofundme Page Started for 13-Year-Old Who Died After Injury at Hockey Camp at Capital Club House in Waldorf

UPDATE: A gofundme page is raising money for the family of Henry Lent, a loved member of our hockey community, gone too soon.

The page states: While at a hockey clinic, Henry collapsed on the ice and suffered a catastrophic brain injury. We don’t know why. He was administered CPR, then lifeflighted to a specialty hospital. He was immediately ventilated, and after some testing it was determined that he was completely brain dead upon arrival to the ER. Charity and I were with him throughout the night and he never breathed on his own and his other organs began to fail. With no hope of recovery, we made the decision to remove his breathing tube at 11:51, and he was pronounced dead at 12:14, August 18, 2020, while in the loving arms of his mom and dad.

Let’s rally and raise money so that Henry’s family can focus on what is most important during this difficult tim

8/21/2020: On August 17, 2020, at 10:39 a.m., officers and paramedics responded to the Capital Club House at 3033 Waldorf Market Place in Waldorf for the report of an injured teenager.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 13-year-old male unresponsive and not breathing.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim, who is from Carroll County, was attending a hockey camp at the Club House and while practicing, was struck in the upper body with a hockey puck causing immediate injury.

The child was transported to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. where he was placed on life-support. Sadly he died several hours later.

“This is such a tragic case and hurts all of us to the core. On behalf of our Agency, I want to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this young man and to let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers,’” said Sheriff Berry.

The Medical Examiner’s Office in Washington, D.C. has ruled the case as an accidental death.

