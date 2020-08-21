Calvert Fugitive Arrested in Florida After Eight Years on the Run

On August 19, 2020, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit received an anonymous tip that 30-year-old wanted suspect Ryan James Watson was currently residing in St Johns County, Florida under alias name ‘ Sean Riley’.

Based on the tips and a collaborative effort between the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Marshalls were able to successfully locate and apprehend Watson at his residence on Aug. 20, 2020 in St. John’s County, FL.

Ryan James Watson has had outstanding warrants in Calvert since 2012, as well Warrants in surrounding jurisdictions.

Investigators in St Johns County, Florida set up a perimeter and launched a drone over Watson’s home, but he heard it and fled, he was caught by the Sheriff’s Office and when asked his name, he gave an alias. But after being called “Ryan,” he told officers, “OK, you got me,”.

Watson has had outstanding warrants in Calvert County and surrounding jurisdictions since 2012 for the following charges:

violation of probation – Second-Degree Burglary violation of probation – Attempted Armed Robbery Attempted First-Degree Murder (Anne Arundel County).



Watson was previously aired on the show Live PD as being wanted through Calvert County.

Special thanks to our partners at the US Marshals Service and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office for the collaborative effort.

