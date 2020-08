The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Nichole Corine Underwood (W-F-11-12-90). She is 5-08, 180lbs with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on 08-06-20 in the area of Leonardtown wearing gray pants and red & white tennis shoes.

