VIDEO: Police Release Name of 21-Year-Old Lexington Park Man Shot and Killed on Ronald Drive

UPDATE 8/22/2020 @ 10:50 a.m.: On August 22, 2020, at approximately 12:30 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting. Upon arrival a male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Antione Jamal Bowman, age 21 of Lexington Park. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but Bowman was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting or anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at (240) 587-0062 or by email at Daniel.Sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com.

8/22/2020: On Saturday, August 22, 2020, at approximately 12:27 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene to find one victim unconscious with shallow breathing and a weak pulse, and reported CPR in progress a short time later.

Emergency medical personnel and firefighters administered life-saving measures for 15 minutes, before pronouncing the male victim deceased on the scene.

Officers collected multiple pieces of evidence, and a large number of shell casings from the area.

Witnesses told SMNEWSNET.COM they heard over 20 gunshots, along with multiple vehicles in the area being struck by gunfire.

No suspect information has been provided, police are actively investigating the shooting.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



