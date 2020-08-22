UPDATE: Police Release Name of Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Lexington Park

UPDATE 8/22/2020 @ 10:50 a.m.: On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at approximately 11:46 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Copeland Lane in Lexington Park for the report of a serious motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Officers arrived on scene and due to the severity of the injuries to the pedestrian, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit were contacted.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2011 Kia Sorento operated by Alexandria Rene Labore, 21 of St. Inigoes, was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road when the vehicle struck the pedestrian, John Paul Miles III, 50 of Lexington Park, who had been standing in the roadway.

Miles was pronounced deceased on the scene by St. Mary’s emergency medical personnel. There were no reported injuries to the driver.

At this time, speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors on the part of the driver.

Anyone with additional information about the collision is asked to contact Cpl. Sheena Tirpak at sheena.tirpak@stmarysmd.com or call 301-475-4200, ext. 78051.

8/22/2020: On Friday, August 21, 2020, at approximately 11:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Lincoln Avenue in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find single vehicle and an one pedestrian on the shoulder of the roadway, with the pedestrian unconscious with a shallow pulse.

A short time after arrival, medical personnel reported CPR was in progress. Medics pronounced the victim deceased on the scene at approximately 12:15 a.m.

Witnesses traveling Southbound on Three Notch Road reported the pedestrian was walking in the middle of the Southbound Lanes of Three Notch Road at Copeland Lane when the victim was struck. A different witness reported they did not see the victim standing in the roadway until he was struck.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene and all occupants refused care on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

