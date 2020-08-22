Leonardtown Awarded $100,000 Grant by Maryland Heritage Area Authority, Leonardtown Now Seeking Our Citizens Help!

The Town of Leonardtown was awarded a $100,000 grant (the maximum ever given) by the Maryland Heritage Area Authority to use for the purchase of the Black-Eyed Susan, an authentic paddlewheel riverboat (one of only 6 remaining in the country) to help bring more activity and spur smart development of Leonardtown’s waterfront. This grant is tantamount to a big “nod of approval” from the state, as they see the significance and economic vitality it will bring to our charming town – something that will surely become an icon for years to come.

With a wide variety of affordable events as well as well as excellent dining and a truly unique experience and relaxing atmosphere, the riverboat will help draw folks into town, where they will also patronize all of our other wonderful businesses – many of which are struggling right now.

Many times over, residents have mentioned that there are few things for kids and families to do – this would give a fun and educational venue for just these types of activities. It hearkens back to an age in the 19th and early 20th century, when paddle boats of all types plied the waters of the Potomac and Breton Bay, stopping in Leonardtown and bringing fun and excitement with them!

Leonardtown has formed a committee of local experts from many related disciplines to investigate all aspects of this opportunity, including condition of the boat, past operations, financials, and prospective uses and partnerships. Though the Town would purchase the vessel, it would work with another organization who would actually be responsible for its operation and other expenses. Thorough inspections, surveys and other “due-diligence” are being done to make sure this purchase would be sound and not a drain on the Town in the future. If this is approved, we will seek tireless public input to make this truly “the community’s boat”.

WHAT CAN YOU DO? THEY NEED YOUR INPUT!

The Town Council will vote on whether to approve this project based on what they hear from the citizens of Leonardtown. The more input, the better, so please take a few minutes to email, write, call or stop in to the Town Council and give them your thoughts! The contact email is Leonardtown.commissioners@leonardtownmd.gov

This summer has been most challenging, and we likely have months to go to get back to a semblance of “normal”. We don’t believe, though, that COVID should shut down consideration of an initiative that won’t be available to us next year, and that could be a positive, long term force for our town.

Some say this is not the time to pursue a venture like this – we don’t agree! This is EXACTLY the time to make a bold move which will absolutely help propel Leonardtown to new economic heights, which will position the town ahead of similar locations once the shutdown has subsided.

It will benefit the community in immense ways – we thank you for your support and hope to bring this amazing asset to our community soon!

Aside: The Port of Leonardtown Winery was created under the extremely similar circumstances about a decade ago as a partnership to increase the economic vitality of the town and has been a wildly successful venture since then. This would be a very similar effort.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Leonardtown Riverboat Facebook has provided an open ideal of events below! Let us know what you think!

The authentic, paddle-driven riverboat would be moored at the Leonardtown Wharf and would be a unique and affordable venue available to individuals and organizations for daily cruises and events such as:

Large variety of Public cruises

Historical and environmental cruises

Variety of dinner cruises like Murder Mysteries, Fall Foliage and more

Private events like Parties, Weddings, Banquets, Reunions, Seminars, Corporate functions and conferences

Public Educational events and tours

Bus, school and other tour groups

Theatrical and historical productions

Variety of Music or other themed entertainment

Wine/beer/craft beverage tasting cruises

Crab, oyster and other seafood cruises

MUCH more! The sky’s the limit.