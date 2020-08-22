Doctor Johnson Road in Mechanicsville Reopened Following Storm Damage

The Department of Public Works and Transportation has completed construction on and reopened Doctor Johnson Road between Buggy Trail Way and Mt. Sterling Court in Mechanicsville. Repair on the road, damaged during Tropical Storm Isaias, was finished nearly a week ahead of schedule.

Busy Corner Road at Colton Point Road, and Manor Road between Lori Lane and Hurry Road, remain closed. Repair work is underway, but completion is not expected for several months. Citizens should remain alert to detours on these roads.

Stay up to date on road closures by visiting the St. Mary’s County Government website.