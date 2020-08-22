Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Makes Quick Arrest After Attempted Armed Robbery in Prince Frederick

On Friday, August 21, 2020 at 6:36 a.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to the 7-Eleven store located at 685 N. Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick, MD for the report of a robbery.

Preliminary investigation revealed, a male suspect entered the 7-Eleven store on Aug. 20, 2020 and attempted to purchase cigarettes and was asked to leave and at that time complied. The suspect returned to the store on Friday, Aug. 21 at 5:14 a.m. brandishing a small knife demanding cigarettes and money after threatening the store clerk. An unidentified customer entered the business and the suspect put the knife away. The customer conversed with the suspect and ended up purchasing him cigarettes. The suspect then left business.

Deputies were able to quickly identify the suspect through store surveillance. The suspect has been identified as Matthew Edward Dennis, 23 of no fixed address. Dennis was later apprehended without incident and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and has been charged with one count of Attempted Armed Robbery.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to please contact Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau Captain T. Fridman at (410) 535-1600 ext. 2547.

