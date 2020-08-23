Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating 19-Year-Old Waldorf Teen Struck and Killed in Sunderland

On Saturday, August 22, 2020 at approximately 5:30 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the intersection of Maryland Route 2 and Kent Road in Sunderland, MD for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse operated by Roberto Ramirez, 31 of Huntingtown, MD, was traveling northbound on MD Route 2 in the area of Kent Road when the vehicle struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was identified as Tristian Joshua Lansberry, 19 of Waldorf, MD who had been in the travel portion of the roadway wearing dark clothing. Lansberry was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency personnel. There was no reported injuries to Ramirez.

At this time, pedestrian error appears to be the main contributing factor in this collision.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact S/DFC J. Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team at jeffrey.hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov or by calling the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.

This collision remains under investigation.