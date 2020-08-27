No Injuries Reported After Concrete Mixer Truck is Struck by Train in Waldorf

On Friday, August 21, 2020, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Gallant Lane and Gallant Green Road in Waldorf, for the motor vehicle collision involving a Freight Train.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a freight train struck a concrete mixer as the truck was crossing the railroad tracks. Personnel mitigated leaking vehicle fluids from the concrete mixer.

The train was determined to have no hazards.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and CSX is handling the investigation.

All photos are courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, and the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

