AUDIO: Police Investigating Stabbing in Lexington Park, Victim Transported to Area Trauma Center

On Sunday, August 23, 2020, at approximately 12:19 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 21400 block of Ritz Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing.

Prior to the arrival of First Responders, dispatchers reported a male suspect possibly had a stab wound to his neck, and placed Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 on standby in case they were needed.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene to find the victim with injuries to his neck, and cancelled the medic and helicopter.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

