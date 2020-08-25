UPDATE: One Arrested After Poker Game Argument Leads to Machete Attack in Lexington Park

UPDATE: On Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 12:20 a.m., Officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ritz Drive in Lexington Park, for a reported assault.

Upon arrival, police observed a male victim in front of the address with large amounts of blood on his chest and a laceration to his neck.

In broken english, the victim stated he was attacked after a game of poker, and pointed to a vehicle owned by the suspect, and police learned the suspect was Rudy Corado, 39, of Lexington Park, who was located on Pleasant Drive.

Multiple witnesses told police they witnessed Corado retrieve a machete after arguing with the victim, witnesses heard Corado yell, “I’m gonna kill you” and attacked the victim with the machete.

Upon interviewing Corado, he denied playing poker, attacking the victim, and insisted he was asleep the entire time.

Corado was taken into custody without incident is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no bond status.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.



