UPDATE: Police Release Details of Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

UPDATE 8/24/2020 @ 8:45 P.M.: On Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:12 p.m., officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Budds Creek Road in the area of Mechanicsville Road in Chaptico.

CPR was initiated on one of the drivers of the three vehicles involved and members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team were contacted due to the severity of the injuries.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2008 Infinity QX56, operated by Jennifer Lynn Hanbury, age 46 of Bushwood, was traveling on Mechanicsville Road toward Budds Creek Road. Hanbury approached the intersection and failed to stop and yield right of way to traffic on Budds Creek Road.

As the Infinity turned east onto Budds Creek Road it was struck by a 2006 GMC Yukon Denali, operated by Marcos Antonio Alvarez, age 43 of Mechanicsville, and occupied by Catherine Mary Alvarez, age 44 of Mechanicsville. The Infinity left the roadway and struck a telephone pole.

After striking the Infinity, the Denali then crossed the center line of the roadway and struck a 1998 Toyota Camry operated by Cynthia Renee Wise, age 59 of Hustle, VA, and occupied by James Larry Wise, age 66 of Hustle, VA.

Marcos and Catherine Alvarez were transported by ambulance to Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, where James Wise was also transported via ambulance.

Cynthia Wise was taken by ambulance to Chaptico Park in anticipation for a Medevac helicopter, however her condition deteriorated. CPR was initiated and Wise succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

At this time, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision.

Anyone with any additional information on the collision is asked to contact Cpl. Christopher Beyer at 301-475-4200 78004 or email christopher.beyer@stmarysmd.com.

8/23/2020: On Sunday, August 23, 2020, at approximately 9:12 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to report two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with a third vehicle located off the roadway.

Firefighters reported four victims with injuries, and requested a helicopter for one victim.

A short time before Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed, medical personnel reported CPR in progress.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene approximately 30 minutes later.

Three victims were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.