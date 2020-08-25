Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Chesapeake Beach

On Monday, August 24, 2020 at approximately 8:12 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to report of a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Bayside Road in the area of Camp Roosevelt Dr. in Chesapeake Beach, MD.

Upon arrival units located a 2004 Lexus SC 480 and a 2002 Kawasaki Motorcycle in the roadway.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2004 Lexus was traveling north or Bayside Road. The driver of the Lexus was identified as Jennifer Jeanne Osterloh, 49 of Chesapeake Beach, MD. A 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling south on Bayside Road.



The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Edwin DeJesus Correa, 33 of Owings, MD.

According to multiple witnesses, prior to the collision the motorcycle was traveling at an excessive speed and passing vehicles on the wrong side of the roadway. As the motorcycle was passing a vehicle and traveling south in the north bound lane, it struck the Lexus struck head on. The impact caused Correa to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Correa was pronounced deceased on the scene. Osterloh, was transported to CalvertHealth with minor injuries.

Speed and failure to drive right of center appear to be contributing factors to this collision.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to please contact Sgt. T. S. Phelps with the Crash Reconstruction Team at (410) 535-2800 or via e-mail: Thomas.Phelps@calvertcountymd.gov