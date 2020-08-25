Maryland Lottery Winners from August 17 to August 23, Multiple Unclaimed Large Winning Tickets Sold in Southern Maryland

A $103,182 Racetrax win in Germantown and four scratch-off wins of $100,000 each in Capitol Heights, District Heights, Gaithersburg and Hyattsville were the biggest Maryland Lottery prizes of the week in the seven days ending Aug. 23.

In all, Lottery players won or claimed more than $26.4 million in the seven days ending Aug. 23, with 30 tickets worth $10,000 or more that were either sold or claimed during that span.

The Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only. Lottery prizes up to and including $25,000 can be claimed at five of Maryland’s six casinos with no appointment necessary. Prizes of $25,001 or more must be claimed by appointment at the Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.



Bonus Match 5

$50,000 ticket sold Aug. 19 at Cambridge Gulf, 212 Sunburst Highway, Cambridge (unclaimed as of Aug. 24)

$50,000 ticket sold Aug. 20 at Pantry One, 5100 Old Court Road, Randallstown (claimed)

$50,000 ticket sold Aug. 19 at Windsor Park Liquors, 2835 North Rolling Road, suite 105, Windsor Mill (claimed)

FAST PLAY

$50,000 Money Multiplier ticket sold Aug. 19, at7-Eleven # 11666, 900 Merrimac Drive, Takoma Park (unclaimed as of Aug. 24)

Mega Millions

$10,000 ticket sold Aug. 18 at Pilot Travel Center #290, 31 Heather Lane, Perryville (unclaimed as of Aug. 24)

$10,000 ticket, sold Aug. 20 at Rockville Service Center, 1900 Rockville Pike, Rockville (unclaimed as of Aug. 24)

Powerball

$50,000 ticket sold Aug. 21 at Ken Mar Liquors, 1525 Solomon’s Island Road South, Prince Frederick (unclaimed as of Aug. 24)

Racetrax

$103,182 ticket sold Aug. 23 at La Mexicana, 13016 Middlebrook Road, Germantown (unclaimed as of Aug. 24) $72,382 ticket sold Aug. 21 at Food Mart Citgo, 11901 Business Park Drive, Waldorf (unclaimed as of Aug. 24) $55,605 ticket sold Aug. 21 at Wheaton Winery, 2211-B University Boulevard, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of Aug. 24) $13,035 ticket sold Aug. 22 at Zip In Food Mart, 3599 East West Highway, Hyattsville (unclaimed as of Aug. 24) $10,956 ticket sold Aug. 22 at High’s #036, 158 Old Mill Bottom Road, Annapolis (unclaimed as of Aug. 24) $10,010 ticket sold Aug. 17 at Quick Mart, 8604 Loch Raven Boulevard, Towson (unclaimed as of Aug. 24)



The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date, though there is a grace period for tickets that expire during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

$100,000 Prizes

Rose Gold, 7-Eleven #27124, 1428 Ritchie Road, Capitol Heights

Ravens $10 ticket, Lee’s Mini Market, 5400 Marlboro Pike, District Heights

$100,000 Instant Jackpot, B&B Beer and Wine, 8403 Snouffer School Road, Gaithersburg

Cash Club, New Carrollton Liquors, 8433 Annapolis Road, Hyattsville

$57,777 Prize

Lucky 7s Tripler, Captain Kidd’s, 5823 Deale-Churchton Road, Deale

$20,200 Prizes

2020 Cash, Constant Friendship Exxon, 3424 Emmorton Road, Abingdon

2020 Cash, Giant #365, 3299 Emmorton Road, Abingdon

2020 Cash, Corner Liquors, 46920 Shangri La Drive, Lexington Park

$10,000 Prizes

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

Since its inception in 1973, Maryland Lottery and Gaming has awarded more than $26.9 billion in prizes to players and contributed more than $16.7 billion in Lottery profit to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment. For more information, go to mdlottery.com. Please remember to play responsibly and within your budget. For confidential help or information about gambling problems, visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call 1-800-GAMBLER.