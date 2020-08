The Charles County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend a huge thank you to the IAFF Local 4658 Professional Paramedics and EMT’s Charles County, MD and the Charles County Department of Emergency Services, which donated 355 goody bags to our officers.

The bags contained drinks, snacks, hand sanitizer, notebooks, pens, and other items.

Special thanks to Amanda Shenton, Tonya Bagley, Debi Gianni and Luis Rodriguez for coordinating this generous donation. We appreciate you all!