Great Mills Drug Dealer Arrested After Search Warrant, Police Find Fentanyl and Stolen Gun in Residence

August 25, 2020

On August 22, 2020, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Emergency Services Team (EST), K-9 Unit, and Patrol Division, executed a search and seizure warrant on a residence in the 20200 block of Flat Iron Road in Great Mills.

Terrance Marquis Savoy, age 28 of Great Mills, was identified as a distributor of narcotics. Savoy was found to be in possession of two handguns and a quantity of Fentanyl. One of the handguns recovered was determined to be stolen.

Savoy is currently on supervised probation as a result of a felony burglary conviction. Savoy was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Firearm-Possession with Felony Conviction
  • Regulated Firearm: Stolen/Sell
  • Illegal Possession Ammunition
  • Regulated Firearm-Illegal Possession
  • Robbery
  • Assault Second Degree
  • Theft
  • CDS: Admin-not Marijuana

Savoy remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.

