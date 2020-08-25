EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Family of Murder Suspect Malachi Aaron Banks Speaks Out to SMNEWSNET.COM

Malachi Aaron Banks, 18, of Lexington Park, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder. Banks is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no bond status. He is accused of murdering Dyante Lee Battle, 32, of Capitol Heights.

Read the full article HERE

After seeing the articles and videos on SMNEWSNET.COM about the murder case, the family of Malachi Aaron Banks, contacted us and wanted to tell their side of the story. Below is a compilation of videos the family made on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at approximately 11:30 a.m.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>