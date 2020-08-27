St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Leonardtown

UPDATE: On Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:16 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Budds Creek Road in Leonardtown for the report of a motorcycle crash. When patrol units arrived on the scene, deputies found the operator of the motorcycle had been ejected from the vehicle.

The operator, identified as Samuel (Sammy) Stephen Tayman, 26 of Bryantown, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit was contacted to assume the investigation. Preliminary investigation determined that Tayman was driving an unregistered black 2015 Suzuki GSX1300 northbound on Point Lookout Road and lost control of the motorcycle for unknown reasons.

The motorcycle entered the grass median, which ejected Tayman from the motorcycle causing fatal injuries.

At this time, speed, alcohol and/or drugs are contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information is asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 72337 or email vincent.pontorno@stmarysmd.com.

8/27/2020: On Thursday, August 27, 2020, at approximately 12:18 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Leonardtown Ford on Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single motorcycle on the shoulder in the northbound lanes, with the single occupant unconscious in the median. Firefighters immediately requested a helicopter for the victims injuries.

A short time later, firefighters on the scene cancelled all other responding units along with Trooper 7, and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

The deceased was identified as Sammy Tayman, of Bryantown.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

