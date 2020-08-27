Police Arrest One Man, Currently Searching for Two Other Suspects After Attempted Armed Robbery and Shooting

UPDATE – 8/27/2020: After conducting an investigation that included gathering statements and evidence, Northern District Detectives identified Kevin Michael McNally as a suspect in this shooting.

On August 21, 2020 detectives conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 4300 block of Alan Drive in Baltimore where they located McNally. He was placed under arrest and charged accordingly.

McNally, Jr, 25, of Baltimore, has been charged with the following.

Con – Attempted 1st degree murder

Con – Assault first degree

Con – Assault second degree

Theft: $100 To Under $1,500

Northern District detectives are still investigating attempting to identify the two other suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Huppmann at 410-222-6135. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.



On August 7, 2020 at approximately 1:30 a.m. officers responded for a shooting at the Comfort Inn located at 6921 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Brooklyn. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was in a hotel room when he heard a knock at the door. When he opened the door, three unknown male suspects entered the room and demanded money from the victim. When the victim told the suspects he had no money, one of the suspects fired multiple gunshots at the victim. The suspects then fled.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Suspects:

1) White male, approximately 25-30 years old, thin build, wearing white t-shirt, dark pants, tattoo on left hand – CAUGHT

2) Black male, 20-30 years old, thin build, wearing light blue t-shirt

3) Black male, 20-30 years old, thin build, wearing white shirt and blue jeans

