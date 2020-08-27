No Injuries Reported, Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Fire at Regency Furniture Warehouse in Brandywine

On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., firefighters from Charles, Calvert, and Prince George’s Counties responded to the Regency Furniture Warehouse located at 7900 Cedarville Road in Brandywine, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the first floor of the large commercial warehouse, and a short time later, crews requested a second alarm.

Emergency evacuations tones were sounded for all personnel to evacuate the building at approximately 2:50 p.m.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 30 minutes

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental, though the cause has not been determined.

Updates will be provided at a later time. Photos courtesy of the PGF

No injuries were reported.

All photos and video courtesy of the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.



Fire investigators have determined today’s fire inside a warehouse in the 7900 blk of Cedarville Road in Brandywine was accidental. Here is a brief synopsis from #PGFD Batallion Chief Lance Hagood from the scene earlier this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/eCH74gJSSY — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) August 27, 2020



