Police in Lexington Park Arrest 16-Year-Old Boy with Loaded Handgun After Foot Chase

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County arrested 16 year-old, Kyreek Adams, of Lexington Park, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, on multiple gun charges.

Adams was charged as an adult with the following:

POSS OF FIREARM MINOR

KNOW ALTER FIREARM ID NUMBER

HANDGUN ON PERSON

LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON

Police Arrested Adams after a short foot chase on Suburban Drive, in Lexington Park.

Police approached Adams after he was seen walking from behind an office building on Pacific Drive and was involved in some suspicious involving a silver/grey pickup truck. Adams was seen by police holding/adjusting something in his waistband, and when an officer first approached him and asked to speak with him, Adams ran off in a full sprint. Adams ran towards a tree line on Suburban Drive, and tripped down a culvert. Adams gave police his name, and Police located a Sig Sauer P224 . The recovered handgun was loaded with a live round in the chamber, had the serial number was unreadable/obliterated.

A booking photo will be added it the state continues to charge Adams as an adult.

Adams is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no bond status.