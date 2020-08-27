Commissioners Approve Transportation Plan for Non-Public School Bus Riders and Families

As part of their ongoing support for schools in St. Marys County, the Commissioners authorized the distribution of the non-public school transportation plan. The plan was developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and provides detailed guidance for the safety of staff and students.

The revised Parent/Student Handbook and Back to School Plan provides detailed information on the sanitization of buses, how students will load and unload and safe steps drivers will undertake to transfer students at bus stop locations.

The transportation plan was developed collaboratively by the Department of Public Works & transportation, schools and the St. Mary’s County Health Department.

