Ralph Earle Belyea Jr. passed away at home on June 20, 2020. He was born on August 21, 1947 in Alexandria, Virginia and was retired from Washington Gas Company. He was the son of the late Ralph Belyea Sr. and the late Helene Berry.

In addition to his parents Ralph was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judi; sister Gwen Calvo and stepson Mike Williams. Ralph is survived by his daughters Stacey Belyea and Michelle Cooper (Mike); his stepdaughters Paige Folkman and Jeni Barth (James); grandchildren Michael, Meagan, Bryant, Rachael, Austin, Dylan, Kayla, Ryleigh, Makenna and Zackary; and great grandchildren Andrew, Audrey and Arthur. He is also survived by his brother Ray Belyea (Joyce), nephews David and Jeffrey.

Ralph loved hunting, Southern Maryland crabs, cooking (his secret ingredient, lots of butter), listening to 50’s and 60’s music, Seagram’s VO (bootlegged by Maryland children), spending time with his family and spoiling his two shih tzu’s: Scooter and Missy.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His funny stories, lack of patience and knack for not mincing words will truly be missed. He did things his way until the end passing before he could rig up an E cylinder oxygen tank on his big ole John Deere tractor. He was proud and tough, and the memories he left us will live forever in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, please provide a donation to the Lake Country SPCA, P.O. Box 14, Clarksville, VA 23927.